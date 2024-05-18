Bengaluru rains: Here is how to alert civic body about vulnerable trees around
The civic body is expecting the citizen cooperation to tackle the menace caused post rains that are taking the lives.
After hundreds of trees were uprooted in Bengaluru over the last few weeks due to gusty winds and heavy rains, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asked the residents of the city to report about any vulnerable trees which are in dangerous position around them. The civic body is expecting the citizen cooperation to tackle the menace caused post rains that are taking the lives.
Here is how to report about dangerous trees to BBMP
The civic body has put out the WhatsApp numbers for different zones of Bengaluru where people can share the details of trees and locations. Below are the numbers.
Bengaluru East: 9380090027
Bengaluru West: 9449659252
Bengaluru South: 9480685039
Bommanahalli: 9580685399/9480685399
Dasarahalli: 9164042566
RR Nagar: 7760553545/9880516322
Mahadevapura: 8147276414/9480685541
Yelahanka: 9164042566/9483139438
According to reports, more than 200 trees were uprooted in a last few day due to heavy rains in the city. These trees have also damaged many parked cars and even created traffic snarls during the peak times.
Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Bengaluru and warned residents about heavy rains today and tomorrow. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be 30 and 22 degrees Celsius. The BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police are already preparing to face the upcoming monsoon as the city is known for waterlogging and traffic issues.