 Bengaluru rains: Here is how to alert civic body about vulnerable trees around
Saturday, May 18, 2024

Bengaluru rains: Here is how to alert civic body about vulnerable trees around

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2024 11:47 AM IST

The civic body is expecting the citizen cooperation to tackle the menace caused post rains that are taking the lives.

After hundreds of trees were uprooted in Bengaluru over the last few weeks due to gusty winds and heavy rains, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asked the residents of the city to report about any vulnerable trees which are in dangerous position around them. The civic body is expecting the citizen cooperation to tackle the menace caused post rains that are taking the lives.

Bengaluru rains: Here is how to alert civic body about dangerous trees around

Also Read - Met department predicts heavy rain in Bengaluru this weekend, Orange alert issued

Here is how to report about dangerous trees to BBMP

The civic body has put out the WhatsApp numbers for different zones of Bengaluru where people can share the details of trees and locations. Below are the numbers.

Bengaluru East: 9380090027

Bengaluru West: 9449659252

Bengaluru South: 9480685039

Dasarahalli: 9164042566

RR Nagar: 7760553545/9880516322

Mahadevapura: 8147276414/9480685541

Bommanahalli: 9580685399/9480685399

Yelahanka: 9164042566/9483139438

According to reports, more than 200 trees were uprooted in a last few day due to heavy rains in the city. These trees have also damaged many parked cars and even created traffic snarls during the peak times.

Meanwhile, The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Bengaluru and warned residents about heavy rains today and tomorrow. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be 30 and 22 degrees Celsius. The BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police are already preparing to face the upcoming monsoon as the city is known for waterlogging and traffic issues.

