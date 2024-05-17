Met department predicts heavy rain in Bengaluru this weekend, Orange alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Département (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Bengaluru and warned residents about heavy rains over the next two days. Moderate to heavy Showers are likely to occur across the city on Saturday and Sunday. Met department predicts heavy rain in Bengaluru on weekend, Orange alert issued

Bengaluru has been witnessing a downpour for the last two weeks and the cloudy weather is likely to continue in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be 30 and 22 degrees Celsius. The rains have come as a huge relief to the residents as they have been going through intense heat from the beginning of this year. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police are already preparing to face the upcoming monsoon as the city is known for waterlogging and traffic issues.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued an Orange alert to neighboring Kerala and predicted hefty rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to likely prevalence of strong westerly and south westerly winds in the region.