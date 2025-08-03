Bengaluru records driest July in 6 years? Here's why the city saw deficit rainfall this month

Bengaluru city saw deficit rainfall in July this year, a monthly analysis by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed. A district-wise cumulative rainfall data for the month underlined the subdued rainfall pattern: only four districts received excess rainfall, 17 received normal rainfall while as many as 10 districts, including both Bengaluru Urban and Rural, experienced a deficit. Bengaluru recorded a significant deficit in rainfall this July.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The city recorded its driest July in six years as rainfall levels plunged far below the seasonal average, a social media post noted on X. It cited data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), saying that its observatory in the city documented a total rainfall of just 87.5mm for the month, significantly lower than the July average of 116.4mm.

“The #Bengaluru City #IMD observatory records the driest July in 6 years by recording a total rainfall of 87.5 mm for the month against an average of 116.4 mm,” the account, Bengaluru Weather, posted on X. HT.com could not independently verify this data.

According to the latest daily monsoon report from the IMD, monsoon activity was classified as “isolated” with the southwest monsoon remaining weak across Karnataka, particularly affecting the Bengaluru Urban district.

For the coming days, meteorologists forecasted generally cloudy skies with only light rain likely in Bengaluru. Temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to 20 degrees Celsius at night.

Looking ahead over the next 48 hours, residents can expect cloudy skies accompanied by rain or thundershowers and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, but a substantial increase in rainfall appears unlikely.