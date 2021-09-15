Bengaluru reported most cases against civic agencies for causing death: NCRB

Bengaluru led the country in registering cases against civic authorities for causing death due to negligence in 2020,as per the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest report. Its 18 cases account for 85% of all such cases reported in the country. Mumbai and New Delhi accounted for the three other cases reported in this category, while all other major cities didn’t book any civic authorities for death due to negligence.

Even though the number of cases is less compared to 49 in 2019, the numbers remain promising as in 2018, the city had booked civic authorities for their negligence only thrice. However, no data was available on how many of them were charge-sheeted and how many convictions were reported.

The city was also a distant second after New Delhi in the number of cases reported under the Indian Penal Code. While New Delhi accounted for 48.7% of these cases, Bengaluru contributed 4.5% of all cases under IPC reported in the country.

The rate of crime in the city, i.e number of crimes per one lakh 100,000 population was 320.6. In comparison, neighbouring Chennai reported a crime rate of 208, while Kochi and Hyderabad reported 684 and 197 respectively

Bengaluru also topped the country for the highest number of cases registered under the Information Technology Act. While it reported 8,892 cases under this section, the second-highest number of cases under this Act were reported in Lucknow, which reported 1,451 cases.

In major crimes, Bengaluru reported the second-highest number of murders in the country, standing second only in New Delhi. 179 murders were reported, and 191 persons lost their lives due to murder in the city. In comparison, 204 murders were reported in Bengaluru in 2019 and 210 people had lost their lives.

Bengaluru also reported the highest number of cases of abetment to suicide. With 99 cases and 101 victims, the city surpassed New Delhi in this section.