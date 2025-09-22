Bengaluru residents to pay less for Nandini products as GST rates drop: Report
Bengaluru residents will now see reduced prices on Nandini dairy products starting Monday due to a GST cut.
Starting Monday, Bengaluru residents can enjoy some of their favourite Nandini dairy products at lower prices, thanks to a recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food items.
ALSO READ | How this Bengaluru woman gave up US visa, said returning to India was her best decision
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which supplies items under the iconic Nandini brand, has officially reduced prices on a range of items including ghee, butter, paneer, cheese, and even ice cream, said a report by news agency PTI. The move follows the Centre’s decision to slash GST rates on several dairy and food products, with the revised rates coming into effect from September 22, 2025.
For Bengaluru’s price-conscious families and foodies, this means more value without compromising on quality. Whether it’s ghee for your morning dosa, paneer for a weeknight curry, or a tub of vanilla ice cream for the weekend, it is going to be lighter on your pocket.
ALSO READ | Passenger on Bengaluru-Varanasi flight ‘approached cockpit’. Air India Express says this
Here are the price differences for key products:
- Nandini Ghee (1 litre pouch): Down from ₹650 to ₹610
- Unsalted Butter (500g): Reduced from ₹305 to ₹286
- Paneer (1 kg): Now ₹408, down from ₹425
- Goodlife Milk (1 litre): Price cut from ₹70 to ₹68
- Processed Cheese (1 kg): Down from ₹530 to ₹497
- Mozzarella Cheese – Diced (1 kg): Now ₹450, earlier ₹480
Sweet lovers aren’t left out either. Check prices of your favourite treats here:
- Vanilla Ice Cream (1 litre tub): Reduced to ₹178 from ₹200
- Savouries (180g pack): Now ₹56 instead of ₹60
- Muffins (150g): ₹45, down from ₹50
ALSO READ | Woman and lover partially tonsured near Bengaluru in public in brutal moral policing: Report
KMF’s price revision comes as a welcome change for Bengaluru households battling rising grocery bills. The federation emphasized that it has passed on the tax benefit directly to consumers, aligning with its commitment to affordability and accessibility.
HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.
(With inputs from PTI)
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.