Bengaluru residents to pay less for Nandini products as GST rates drop: Report

Starting Monday, Bengaluru residents can enjoy some of their favourite Nandini dairy products at lower prices, thanks to a recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food items. Bengaluru's sweet lovers are in for a treat as the Karnataka Milk Federation has lowered prices on items like ghee, butter, and ice cream.(PTI)

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which supplies items under the iconic Nandini brand, has officially reduced prices on a range of items including ghee, butter, paneer, cheese, and even ice cream, said a report by news agency PTI. The move follows the Centre’s decision to slash GST rates on several dairy and food products, with the revised rates coming into effect from September 22, 2025.

For Bengaluru’s price-conscious families and foodies, this means more value without compromising on quality. Whether it’s ghee for your morning dosa, paneer for a weeknight curry, or a tub of vanilla ice cream for the weekend, it is going to be lighter on your pocket.

Here are the price differences for key products:

Nandini Ghee (1 litre pouch): Down from ₹ 650 to ₹ 610 Unsalted Butter (500g): Reduced from ₹ 305 to ₹ 286 Paneer (1 kg): Now ₹ 408, down from ₹ 425 Goodlife Milk (1 litre): Price cut from ₹ 70 to ₹ 68 Processed Cheese (1 kg): Down from ₹ 530 to ₹ 497 Mozzarella Cheese – Diced (1 kg): Now ₹ 450, earlier ₹ 480

Sweet lovers aren’t left out either. Check prices of your favourite treats here:

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 litre tub): Reduced to ₹ 178 from ₹ 200 Savouries (180g pack): Now ₹ 56 instead of ₹ 60 Muffins (150g): ₹ 45, down from ₹ 50

KMF’s price revision comes as a welcome change for Bengaluru households battling rising grocery bills. The federation emphasized that it has passed on the tax benefit directly to consumers, aligning with its commitment to affordability and accessibility.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from PTI)