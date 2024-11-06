Bengaluru restaurant owners to meet Police Commissioner for 24/7 operations of eateries

Bengaluru’s restaurant owners will meet the city police commissioner to seek permission for round-the-clock operations in the tech capital. Though the state government granted them permission to operate, the restaurant owners are claiming that Bengaluru police stopped them from operating eateries after a certain time. On September 27 this year, the Karnataka government said that hotels and commercial establishments with more than 10 staff members can operate round-the-clock.(Twitter/surnell)

What BBHA said?

Speaking to Deccan Herald, PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association (BBHA), said, “The cops at different police limits are not allowing some eateries to open shops 24/7, as per the government order. We will be meeting Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and explaining our concerns. I hope we will fix this together.”

Rao said that a copy of the government order had already been emailed to the police commissioner. The association is also asking for blanket permission without any restrictions. “Not all the restaurants are willing to operate round the clock but some of them are. It must be left to the decision of owners to run their businesses without any restrictions. We will wait for the positive response and if we did not get one, then we will look for legal options,” Rao added.

The government order reportedly applies only to restaurants and not to bars that serve alcohol. Earlier, a few members from the association met Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and expressed their concerns about running restaurants in the IT capital. They also asked to merge the trade license, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license, and shop and establishment licenses into one perpetual license.

The demand to allow hotel operations 24/7 in Bengaluru has been around for a while. In September 2022, then-CM Basavaraj Bommai said that it is not possible to allow eateries to operate round-the-clock in the city, citing law-and-order issues. However, on September 27 this year, the Karnataka government said that hotels and commercial establishments with more than 10 staff members can operate round-the-clock.