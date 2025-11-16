Bengaluru road rage: Auto driver, car owner engage in heated altercation, hurl abuses in middle of road

A video of road rage in Bengaluru is making the rounds on the social media platform X. In the clip, a tense altercation is seen after an auto-rickshaw driver overtook a car, leading to a heated dispute between the two. The footage shows the car honking at the auto-rickshaw before stopping it. (X@KarnatakaPortfolio)

What began as a routine overtaking attempt soon turned into a loud confrontation, with both sides hurling abuses at each other in the middle of the road. According to a post shared by Karnataka Portfolio, the car owner even insisted that the auto driver accompany him to the HSR police station.

The footage shows the car honking at the auto-rickshaw before stopping it and engaging the driver in a heated argument.

In a separate news, a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old food delivery agent in what police described as a deliberate act of road rage in Bengaluru.

The incident, which took place on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, has sent shockwaves across the city, with CCTV footage revealing that the couple intentionally rammed their car into the victim’s scooter following a minor brush.

According to a report by Times of India, police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar (32), a native of Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu & Kashmir. The couple, married for five years, were arrested after investigators pieced together CCTV evidence showing their car chasing and hitting the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, Darshan (24), a food delivery agent from Kembattalli, died on the spot after the car struck his gearless scooter from behind. His friend Varun, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries. Darshan, a bachelor, is survived by his parents and sister.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.