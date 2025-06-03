Bengaluru set to get its third major park in Yelahanka after 150 years: Report

Bengaluru is all set to welcome its third major green lung after a century and a half, with a new ecological park planned in the fast-growing northern region of the city. Spread across 153 acres and 39 guntas of reclaimed land, the project marks the city's first major green space since the establishment of Cubbon Park. (Representational Image)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday announced the creation of a large public park in Madappanahalli near Yelahanka.

Spread across 153 acres and 39 guntas of reclaimed land, the project marks the city's first major green space since the establishment of Cubbon Park during the colonial era, the report added.

(Also Read: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS IPL final live in Bengaluru: Top 5 screening spots)

“This is a historic moment for Bengaluru. After 150 years, the city will get a new tree park that will serve as a vital lung space for its expanding northern corridor,” Khandre said as per the publication.

The land, leased to Karnataka Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) in 1988, was primarily used for eucalyptus plantations. It will now be restored using native tree species, with inputs from senior forest officers and ecologists.

The minister said that a detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared in two months, following which tenders would be issued. The government has allocated ₹20 crore for the development of the park, with additional support expected through corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships.

Drawing comparisons with the city’s iconic green spaces, Khandre recalled how Cubbon Park, spread over 197 acres, was designed by Major Richard Sankey in 1870, while Lalbagh, dating back to Kempegowda’s time and later expanded by Hyder Ali in the 18th century, remains another vital green landmark.

Senior officials, including Meenakshi Negi (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force) and PCCF (Wildlife) Subhash K Malkhede, suggested using successful models like the Kalkere arboretum, bio parks, and Miyawaki forests as references for species selection. They also recommended incorporating medicinal plants to enhance the park’s ecological and educational value, the report further added.

With this initiative, Bengaluru will see a major addition to its depleted green cover.

(Also Read: Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune faces FIR in Bengaluru for smoking zone violation)