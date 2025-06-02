Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune faces FIR in Bengaluru for smoking zone violation

A bar and restaurant co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has come under legal scrutiny once again, this time for allegedly failing to comply with public smoking regulations. The Cubbon Park police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against One8 Commune.

The Cubbon Park police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against One8 Commune, located near Kasturba Road in central Bengaluru, for violating provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), according to a report by Deccan Herald.

Police action came after obtaining court permission and was based on findings from a recent citywide drive launched on May 29 to crack down on smoking law violations. The FIR, registered on May 31, cites Sections 4 and 21 of the Act, which pertain to prohibition and penalties for smoking in public places, the report added.

According to the police, during the inspection, officers found that the establishment did not have a clearly demarcated smoking zone, an essential requirement under COTPA. The case has been registered against the pub’s manager and staff.

Repeated violations

In 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a notice to One8 Commune citing violations of fire safety regulations.

Located on the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex on Kasturba Road near MG Road, the establishment had come under scrutiny for operating without implementing mandated fire safety measures or obtaining a fire department clearance certificate.

The notice followed a complaint lodged by a social activist, prompting the Shantinagar BBMP officials to act. Despite an earlier notice, the pub failed to respond. The BBMP had warned of legal action if a reply is not submitted within seven days.

Earlier, the establishment has faced regulatory issues. An FIR was filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station after the pub was found operating beyond permitted hours during police night patrols.

