Bengaluru tech firm among 10 companies facing sanctions from Japan for 'helping' Russia

A Bengaluru-based technology firm is among several international companies targeted by Japan with sanctions, accusing them of aiding Russia in circumventing economic penalties imposed by Western nations due to its invasion of Ukraine. The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced punitive actions against at least 10 companies from countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates, and India.(AFP)

These measures, implemented under Japan's Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, signify Tokyo's alignment with Western allies in imposing strict economic sanctions on Russia. The Indian company, along with others, faces restrictions imposed by Japan for allegedly facilitating Russian efforts to evade international sanctions.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underscored Tokyo's commitment to sanctioning entities that undermine efforts to isolate Russia economically during discussions at the recent G7 summit in Italy. The G7 countries have collectively enforced punitive measures including asset freezes against Russian entities as part of broader international efforts to condemn and penalize Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Japan had previously initiated sanctions against several Russian companies in response to the ongoing conflict, aligning its policies with those of the Western nations and reinforcing its stance on upholding international norms and stability.

(With inputs from PTI)