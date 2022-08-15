Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report

A 33-year-old software engineer fell to his death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. The man, identified as Vishwas Kumar, fell from the second-floor terrace of the two-floor building in which he and his family lived, and was rushed to hospital but was reported dead due to multiple injuries.

According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city.

On Sunday he went to the terrace to hoist the national flag.

He reportedly climbed the terrace wall to raise the flag but slipped while tying it to the pole.

The tragic incident reportedly took place at 1.45 pm. Kumar died a few hours later.

"Narayan Bhat (Kumar's father)... shifted him to Sagar Apollo Hospital. However, he succumbed to head injuries around 5 pm," Hennur Police were quoted by The Times of India.

Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

