Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Report

Some parts of Bengaluru might see planned power shutdowns from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), responsible for electricity management in the city, is progressing some repair and maintenance works.

The BESCOM is also working towards finishing off some pending projects which were hindered due to relentless rain this monsoon season, which include shifting of all overhead cables underground.

A report on Times Now News said these are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru on Tuesday:

Avalahalli, Anjanapura, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout 8th Phase, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Narayana Nagara, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vakil Layout, Vajarahalli, BSK 6th Stage, BSK 8th phase BDA Layout, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, SP Thota, Vaddarapalya and Kembathahalli.

The report added that there might be some partial intermittent outages for the rest of the week, specifically between Tuesday and Saturday, in the following areas:

Garebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Raghavendra Layout, New MICO Layout, Vajpeyee Nagar, Hosur Main Road, Begur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Hongasandra Village, Balaji Layout, Velankini, Doddathogur Village, Vinayaka layout, Celebrity Paradise Layout, Konappana Agrahara Village, NGR layout, Gulbarga Colony, Silk Board Junction, parts of Bommanahalli, AMR Tech Park, Electronic City, and surrounding areas.