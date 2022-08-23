Bengaluru to face power cuts today: Report
Bengaluru might see some more planned power cuts on Tuesday as the city's electricity board, BESCOM, is undertaking some maintenance and repair works, a report said. Check here for a list of affected areas.
Some parts of Bengaluru might see planned power shutdowns from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), responsible for electricity management in the city, is progressing some repair and maintenance works.
The BESCOM is also working towards finishing off some pending projects which were hindered due to relentless rain this monsoon season, which include shifting of all overhead cables underground.
A report on Times Now News said these are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru on Tuesday:
Avalahalli, Anjanapura, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout 8th Phase, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Narayana Nagara, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vakil Layout, Vajarahalli, BSK 6th Stage, BSK 8th phase BDA Layout, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, SP Thota, Vaddarapalya and Kembathahalli.
The report added that there might be some partial intermittent outages for the rest of the week, specifically between Tuesday and Saturday, in the following areas:
Garebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Raghavendra Layout, New MICO Layout, Vajpeyee Nagar, Hosur Main Road, Begur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Hongasandra Village, Balaji Layout, Velankini, Doddathogur Village, Vinayaka layout, Celebrity Paradise Layout, Konappana Agrahara Village, NGR layout, Gulbarga Colony, Silk Board Junction, parts of Bommanahalli, AMR Tech Park, Electronic City, and surrounding areas.
-
Got hoax bomb threat linked to Mumbai hotel, caller asked for ₹5 cr, say cops
A hoax bomb threat - linked to a prominent hotel - was received on Monday evening, the Mumbai Police have said. An unidentified man called up to say that bombs were kept at four places in the hotel, and he asked for Rs 5 crore to diffuse them, the cops highlighted.
-
Mumbai cops dress as delivery agents to arrest two chain snatchers
In a clever trap to arrest two criminals, a team of Mumbai police resorted to disguising as food delivery agents and patrolled around the suspected areas for three days before finally tracking down the bike-borne chain-snatchers on Monday. The police scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras in the city, and nearby areas to arrest the chain snatchers who targeted morning walkers, an official told news agency PTI.
-
Overcast sky in Delhi, light rain expected: IMD
Delhi is likely to see very light rainfall with overcast skies on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The national Capital could also see strong gusty winds with a speed of 35-45km/hr. The maximum temperature on Monday was 36.1C, two degrees above the normal temperature for this time of the year, while the minimum temperature on Monday stood at 27.6C. Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning.
-
Why will a unicorn logo be installed in Bengaluru? (Hint: It's no mean feat)
The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka is expected to soon install a unicorn logo in Bengaluru to mark the state capital's feat of having the largest number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. According to the data cited by the Crunchbase website, India saw 53 start-ups turning unicorns in 2011-22. Of these, 19 are said to be in Bengaluru. This logo is likely to become a major attraction in the city.
-
Arrest warrant issued against Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary; here's why
An arrest warrant has been issued against famous Haryanvi & singer dancer Sapna Choudhary. According to sources, Sapna did not perform at an event in 2018 for which she was paid by organisers in advance. This is not the first time Sapna has been accused of cheating and breach of trust. In February 2021, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing registered a case against Sapna Choudhary on charges of cheating and breach of trust.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics