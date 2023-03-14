Bengaluru: Unidentified woman's body found in plastic drum at railway station

In a shocking incident, an unidentified woman's body was found inside a plastic drum at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SVMT) railway station in Bengaluru on Monday night. This is the second such instance this year. The deceased woman is aged between 31 to 35 years, police said.(ANI)

The police have obtained CCTV footage of three people bringing the drum in an auto rickshaw and abandoning it at the railway station, news agency ANI reported. They are working towards identifying the three people as well as the deceased woman, who is aged between 31 to 35 years.

Superintendent of police for Railway, Soumyalata, visited the incident site, and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in January, the decomposed body of a unidentified woman, also aged around 30 years, 5 feet in height and normal built was found in a plastic drum at the Karnataka capital's Yeshavantpur railway station. She had been strangulated with a dupatta.

Police said she was married as she was wearing a toe ring. She had a black and white chudidhar top, white leggings and a white dupatta on, they added.

