Bengaluru weather update: Heavy rains, gusty winds likely for next 48 hours

Bengaluru is set to experience moderate to heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds over the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C and 20°C, respectively.(PTI)

The city is likely to remain generally cloudy, with wind speeds ranging between 30-50 kmph. Daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C and 20°C, respectively.

(Also Read: ‘Bengaluru too big to manage like Electronic City’: BBMP chief responds to calls for ELCITA model)

Check out the forecast here:

The weather office has issued a forecast for moderate rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds at most places across Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumakuru districts for May 21.

The same pattern is likely to continue on May 22, with light to moderate rainfall expected to persist in both Bengaluru zones.

Widespread rain likely across Karnataka

Beyond the state capital, several districts in Karnataka are likely to witness significant rainfall activity over the next two days.

On May 21, extremely heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, along with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. These regions may also see heavy to very heavy showers at a few locations and light to moderate rainfall in most areas.

Hassan and Kodagu districts are also expected to see heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places and widespread light to moderate showers. Similarly, Chikkaballapura and Kolar may receive heavy rainfall in isolated areas and moderate showers elsewhere.

Districts including Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara are likely to see light to moderate rain with gusty winds on May 21.

On May 22, heavy rain is forecast at isolated places in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, with most parts of these districts likely to receive moderate rain. Widespread light to moderate rain is also expected across a large swathe of Karnataka, including Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban and Rural), Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara.

The IMD has advised residents and local authorities to stay alert for possible disruptions due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

(Also Read: Bengaluru MP flags Instagram account secretly filming women on metro, urges action)