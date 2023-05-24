Bengaluru weather update: More rain to come till Friday, says IMD

Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka saw heavy rain on Tuesday, with several trees uprooted. This brought the city to a standstill, with several streets inundated, causing traffic congestion in some parts of the city. Some areas also saw hailstones, thunderstorms and lightning. People wade through a waterlogged road after a rain shower in Bengaluru. (AFP/Image for representation)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka (SIK) and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka (NIK).

The department forecasted rain and thundershowers at many places over SIK, at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over NIK over the next 48 hours, and issued a thunderstorm warning at isolated places over the state. “Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to occur till Friday,” the department said.

The IMD added that maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over the state till Friday. Vijayapura has recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday, of 40.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

The IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers accompanied by strong and gusty winds towards evenings and nights for Bengaluru city till Friday.

Bengaluru saw heavy waterlogging in several areas in the midst of rain. As authorities scrambled to get the city back under control, people flooded Twitter with visuals of the flooding and hailstones.

“Maximum and Minimum temperatures (in Bengaluru) are likely to be around 33 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively,” The IMD added.