Bengaluru weather update: More thundershowers likely, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted rain or thundershowers over some parts of Karnataka, such as Bengaluru, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Ramanagara districts till Friday and issued a thunderstorm warning over the areas. Rain is likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts as well.(REUTERS)

Rain is likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Tumakuru districts over the next 48 hours, while dry weather may prevail over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka (NIK) and remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka (SIK), the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

The department warned that maximum temperatures could be below normal up to two degrees Celsius at a few places over North Interior Karnataka over the next 24 hours, while minimum temperatures are also likely to be below normal by two to three degrees Celsius at a few places over Coastal Karnataka.

The IMD issued a local forecast for Bengaluru city till Friday and said skies will be generally cloudy. Light rain or thundershowers are likely towards evenings or nights, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 34 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday noted that a minor earthquake had occurred around Karnataka's Ballari district.

“An earthquake of magnitude 1.9 is recorded by the KSNDMC Network in Ballari district with the following parameters,” the centre noted, and said it occurred 1.5 kilometres south-southwest of Ayyanahalli in Danapura gram panchayat, Hospet Taluk at around 1:45pm on Tuesday. It had a depth of 05 kilometres, the centre added.

“The intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kms from the epicentre. The community need not panic,” the KSNDMC said.