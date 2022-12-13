Bengaluru weather update: Rain to continue till tomorrow

Bengaluru's weather continued to be chilly and wet on Tuesday, with rain forecasted till Wednesday this week. Cold temperatures will prevail in the city, impacted by Cyclone Mandous, which crossed Tamil Nadu's coast early on Saturday.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) forecasted widespread very light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rain over South-Interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and coastal districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rain over North-Interior Karnataka (NIK) districts.

It's state map showed that heavy rains can be expected in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and some parts of Tumakuru, Hassan and Davanagere.

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over SIK, Malnad & Coastal districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over NIK districts. pic.twitter.com/RUXlsLix2e — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) December 12, 2022

Over in Bengaluru, the KSNDMC predicted widespread, very light to moderate rain within the BBMP limits. Most of the city was painted in yellow, which indicated light rainfall.

BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Widespread very light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area. pic.twitter.com/QcbdSWC9D2 — KSNDMC (@KarnatakaSNDMC) December 12, 2022

The KSNDMC said Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts received the most rainfall in the state on Monday.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert on Monday for some parts of coastal Karnataka. The ‘yellow’ warning was issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts.

Bengaluru has also been seeing lower temperatures, courtesy of cyclone Mandous coupled with the onset of winter. The Karnataka capital recorded its lowest maximum December temperature in over a decade on Saturday, the Deccan Herald reported.

The city's maximum temperature was at 19.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was seven degrees lower than normal.