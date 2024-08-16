The Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses have been in soup after multiple incidents of creating menace on roads. A Bengaluru woman recently claimed that her car was hit by a BMTC bus and demanded strict action against the driver. Bengaluru woman claims that a BMTC bus cornered and damaged her car, ADGP responds

In an X post, a woman called Shweta Mohanty said, “Dear @BMTC_BENGALURU this BMTC bus kept cornering me for 3kms on ORR today evening around 4:45pm. After Kadubeesanahalli underpass it banged & broke my rearview mirror. He justified saying I was driving slowly and drove away. Demand strict action against the driver.”

In a response to the post, BMTC said that a complaint had been registered against the driver. Karnataka's additional deputy commissioner of police (traffic and safety) said, “This matter has been referred to to the concerned officer for needful action. Improving driving discipline on our roads remains a major challenge. Police deptt is proactively engaging in such training of the drivers. Other govt depts & Pvt entities also need to chip in.”

Meanwhile, a few people said drivers might be overworked by driving on busy roads for longer hours. A user said, “Just an unsolicited suggestion. Please be slightly more considerate to bus drivers than they deserve. They drive 8 hours a day, every day day, in and out and even if they are low IQ morons, please be large-hearted and get out of their way or don’t dawdle on roads.”

Another user said, “Bangalore has become overcrowded and driving such big vehicle is challenging and tiresome for them too, he doesn’t have any personal revenge against you so considering his situation and even he has family to take care. Forgiving is biggest ability of humans let’s forgive mam.”