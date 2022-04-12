Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod
- Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with an iron rod after a domestic row in the early morning hours of Sunday in Andrahalli area.
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with repeated blows to his head with an iron rod, after a late-night fight. The accused has been identified as Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte.
Reports said that the couple, who had been married for about 28 years, used to have arguments quite often over domestic issues. The incident occurred on Sunday night, when the couple had another fight and went to sleep. However, Varalakshmi is said to have gotten up during the night, and her husband, Umesh reportedly fought with her again and kicked her.
This seems to have enraged Varalakshmi, who then decided to hit back and landed several blows to her husband's head with an iron rod. 52-year-old Umesh is said to have died due to profuse bleeding.
Reports said that Varalakshmi took her husband to a hospital along with her two daughters and informed her husband's family. Umesh's brother, J M Satish, then rushed to the hospital but found that his brother was no more. Doctors had declared Umesh as brought dead, according to reports.
Satish had reportedly seen the wounds inflicted upon his brother and is then said to have lodged a complaint alleging suspicion regarding his death with the police. The Byadarahalli police then filed a case of murder and took Varalakshmi into custody. Following interrogations, it was revealed that Varalakshmi had killed Umesh.
The main reason behind the couple's recurrent fights in the house were allegedly due to Umesh's expectations of financial help from Varalakshmi's family. Umesh had reportedly had a business in finance and real estate and was sour that Varalakshmi's family had not helped him financially.
Police have recorded statements from the couple's two daughters and their neighbours and also procured CCTV footage around their house for gathering technical evidences.
-
Bangalore University syndicate members resign; say VC misled govt
Two members of the Bangalore University syndicate have decided to hand in their resignation letters in protest against the removal of two other members by the government, without citing any reasons, reports said. The two members - Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju's - nominations were withdrawn last week, and two new members have been nominated in their place since.
-
Punjab chief minister to meet Kejriwal to finalise modalities for AAP’s free electricity pledge
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the modalities to fulfil their poll promise of providing free electricity for up to 300 units in Punjab. Officials in Kejriwal's office said the scheme will be announced soon. Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with bureaucrats from Punjab on the issue. The AAP swept to power winning 92 of the 117 seats.
-
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.
-
Scholarship scheme for children of weavers, fishermen in Karnataka
To increase the literacy rate and reduce the unemployment rate in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the extension of the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for the children of weavers and fishermen families for this year as well. Addressing a programme at Uchila Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi district Bommai said, "It has been decided to extend the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for children of weavers and fishermen families this year too."
-
Beach, temple tourism to witness massive boost in coming days: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the beach and temple tourism will witness a massive boost in the coming days while adding the state government has urged the Centre to bring in necessary changes to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. He was speaking after inaugurating the Dr VS Acharya Bus Station built by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in Udupi.
