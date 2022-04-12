Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with repeated blows to his head with an iron rod, after a late-night fight. The accused has been identified as Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte.

Reports said that the couple, who had been married for about 28 years, used to have arguments quite often over domestic issues. The incident occurred on Sunday night, when the couple had another fight and went to sleep. However, Varalakshmi is said to have gotten up during the night, and her husband, Umesh reportedly fought with her again and kicked her.

This seems to have enraged Varalakshmi, who then decided to hit back and landed several blows to her husband's head with an iron rod. 52-year-old Umesh is said to have died due to profuse bleeding.

Reports said that Varalakshmi took her husband to a hospital along with her two daughters and informed her husband's family. Umesh's brother, J M Satish, then rushed to the hospital but found that his brother was no more. Doctors had declared Umesh as brought dead, according to reports.

Satish had reportedly seen the wounds inflicted upon his brother and is then said to have lodged a complaint alleging suspicion regarding his death with the police. The Byadarahalli police then filed a case of murder and took Varalakshmi into custody. Following interrogations, it was revealed that Varalakshmi had killed Umesh.

The main reason behind the couple's recurrent fights in the house were allegedly due to Umesh's expectations of financial help from Varalakshmi's family. Umesh had reportedly had a business in finance and real estate and was sour that Varalakshmi's family had not helped him financially.

Police have recorded statements from the couple's two daughters and their neighbours and also procured CCTV footage around their house for gathering technical evidences.