Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman rowdy-sheeter trained adopted children to burgle homes, arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2025 12:10 PM IST

Bengaluru police arrested 32-year-old Shabreen Taj and her 20-year-old adopted daughter Nilofar for robbing locked houses by posing as autorickshaw commuters. 

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 32-year-old woman rowdy-sheeter and her 20-year-old adopted daughter, who had been allegedly robbing locked houses across Bengaluru by posing as autorickshaw commuters scouting for targets.

The accused were tracked down using CCTV footage.
The accused were tracked down using CCTV footage.

According to a report by The Hindu, the accused, identified as Shabreen Taj from DJ Halli, and her adopted daughter Nilofar, were tracked down using CCTV footage following a house theft reported in Garvebhavipalya on March 18, the report added.

(Also Read: Cybercrime wave spills beyond Bengaluru: Rural Karnataka reports 1,600 cases in 2024)

According to police, Shabreen Taj is a habitual offender with multiple cases pending against her and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at the DJ Halli police station. She would drive around the city in an autorickshaw with Nilofar, identifying locked houses before sending Nilofar inside to break in and steal valuables, the report further added.

As per the publication, investigations revealed that Nilofar is an orphan whom Shabreen had adopted and trained for burglaries. The police further found that Shabreen had also adopted two more juveniles, a boy and a girl, and trained them in similar crimes. The duo is currently absconding, and efforts are on to trace them.

With the arrest of Shabreen and Nilofar, the police have cracked three house break-ins, including two in the jurisdiction of Mico Layout Police Station. They recovered 130 grams of gold jewellery worth 11 lakh and the autorickshaw used in the crimes.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has lauded the police team for solving the case and announced a cash reward of 10,000.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru police arrested five Nepalese nationals for allegedly breaking into a house in Thalaghattapura and stealing gold, silver, and other valuables worth over 50 lakh.

The burglary took place on March 28 in the Gubbalala area near Thalaghattapura.

They reportedly made away with 500 grams of gold, 4.5 kilograms of silver, and two mobile phones, while the residents were away, Bengaluru CP B Dayananda said during a press conference.

(Also Read: 6-year-old girl Karnataka crushed by waste disposal vehicle, CCTV captures incident: Report)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman rowdy-sheeter trained adopted children to burgle homes, arrested: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On