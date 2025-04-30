Bengaluru woman rowdy-sheeter trained adopted children to burgle homes, arrested: Report

The Bengaluru police have arrested a 32-year-old woman rowdy-sheeter and her 20-year-old adopted daughter, who had been allegedly robbing locked houses across Bengaluru by posing as autorickshaw commuters scouting for targets. The accused were tracked down using CCTV footage.

According to a report by The Hindu, the accused, identified as Shabreen Taj from DJ Halli, and her adopted daughter Nilofar, were tracked down using CCTV footage following a house theft reported in Garvebhavipalya on March 18, the report added.

According to police, Shabreen Taj is a habitual offender with multiple cases pending against her and is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at the DJ Halli police station. She would drive around the city in an autorickshaw with Nilofar, identifying locked houses before sending Nilofar inside to break in and steal valuables, the report further added.

As per the publication, investigations revealed that Nilofar is an orphan whom Shabreen had adopted and trained for burglaries. The police further found that Shabreen had also adopted two more juveniles, a boy and a girl, and trained them in similar crimes. The duo is currently absconding, and efforts are on to trace them.

With the arrest of Shabreen and Nilofar, the police have cracked three house break-ins, including two in the jurisdiction of Mico Layout Police Station. They recovered 130 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹11 lakh and the autorickshaw used in the crimes.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has lauded the police team for solving the case and announced a cash reward of ₹10,000.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru police arrested five Nepalese nationals for allegedly breaking into a house in Thalaghattapura and stealing gold, silver, and other valuables worth over ₹50 lakh.

The burglary took place on March 28 in the Gubbalala area near Thalaghattapura.

They reportedly made away with 500 grams of gold, 4.5 kilograms of silver, and two mobile phones, while the residents were away, Bengaluru CP B Dayananda said during a press conference.

