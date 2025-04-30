6-year-old girl Karnataka crushed by waste disposal vehicle, CCTV captures incident: Report

Six-year-old girl lost her life after being run over by a municipal waste disposal auto-tipper in Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Hubballi, NDTV reported. The victim, identified as Hameedabanu Kabade, was reportedly playing near her house.

The incident, which occurred in a residential lane, was caught on a CCTV camera and has since left the local community in shock.

The CCTV footage shows the auto-tipper approaching the narrow street and running over the child, giving her no chance to escape.

Recently, in Bengaluru, a speeding water tanker overturned near Dommasandra on the outskirts of the city in a dramatic accident captured entirely on the dash camera of a nearby vehicle.

The incident, which occurred under the jurisdiction of the Whitefield Traffic Police, has raised fresh concerns about reckless driving and road safety in rapidly developing suburban areas.

The tanker was reportedly travelling from Dommasandra towards Varthur when the driver, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle at high speed, lost control. The footage clearly shows the tanker veering off the road before flipping over and crashing onto its side.

According to police, the driver sustained serious injuries to his waist, while the passenger also suffered multiple injuries. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment and are said to be recovering.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding and rash driving were the primary causes of the accident. Authorities are reviewing the dashcam footage as part of their inquiry and are likely to take appropriate action under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

