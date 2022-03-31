Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Although the Deputy Commissioner’s office refused to confirm the incident took place, they said that a probe would be done into the incident.
Manually cleaning sewage is barred in the state. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
Later legislation in 2013, extended and clarified to include a ban on the use of human labour for direct cleaning of sewers, ditches, pits and septic tanks (Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013).
According to some sources, a worker entered a manhole without any security equipment, such as gloves, on their person. A DC office official said the worker tried to pick up a tool from the manhole but did not say anything about cleaning.
Deputy Commissioner M Sundaresh Babu said to a news website: “We have instructed workers to use a sucking machine to clean manholes in the past. We had created awareness against manual scavenging which is banned by the government. We have asked for details from the official concerned and will conduct an inquiry. We will take appropriate action once we get the details.”
Exploitation continues….
Amid, multiple legislations and measures to tackle manual scavenging it continues in parts of India largely due to governmental indifference and social prejudice.
As per the National Convener of the Safai Karmachari Andolan, 472 manual scavenging deaths across the country were recorded between 2016 and 2020, and 26 so far in 2021.
-
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
-
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
-
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
-
Raid at former UP minister’s meat factory
MEERUT A joint team of the police, weights & measures department, pollution board and other departments conducted a raid at the meat factory of former minister and BSP leader, Haji Yakoob Qureshi, on Thursday afternoon. Situated on Hapur road, the factory, Al Faheem Meatex Pvt Ltd, exports packaged meat to the Middle East and other countries. The raid was continuing till late evening.
-
‘Discrimination based on religion…”: Owaisi on Muslim vendor row in Karnataka
On Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Karnataka government over the hubbub over the row over Muslim vendors. Similar banners were displayed at Padubidri temple festival also, and at a couple of temples in Dakshina Kannada district as well. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had tweeted to CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “growing religious divide” in Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics