Bengalururains: Heavy rain in Bengaluru leads to a foggy Friday morning

Heavy overnight rain in Bengaluru led to a foggy Friday morning as the city woke up to chilly weather, thick fog and mist. There is more to come, as per weather forecast. Private agency Skymet said that Bengaluru and several other regions in coastal Karnataka are most likely to witness heavy downpour in the coming days.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted moderate rain in Bengaluru's West Zone and Rajajinagar on Friday with the day's high settling at 19.80 degrees Celsius.

#Bengalururains and #Bangalorerains trended on Twitter with netizens flooding the space with posts on the city's weather. "The only moon you see in Bangalore is "Moonlighting".. #KarwaChauth #bangalorerains #Moonlighting," Sahil Handa, a Twitter user, wrote, with a picture.

Another user posted a video showing very little visibility due to fog. “Good morning from foggy Bangalore. #bangalorerains,” he wrote.

“Scary thunderstorm in Bangalore, been raining continuously for past 2 hrs in North Bangalore. #bangalorerains #yelahanka #thunder,” another user - Rohit Swarup - tweeted.

Scary thunderstorm in Bangalore, been raining continuously for past 2 hrs in North Bangalore. #bangalorerains #yelahanka #thunder pic.twitter.com/tgFq68fXZN — Rohit Swarup (@Rohit_Swarup) October 13, 2022

Some enjoyed the cosy foggy morning.

“Visibility is hardly 50 mtrs. Foggy morning,” said another tweet.

As expected, the city saw some inundation after the latest spell of rain. Visuals showed floowed streets in Bengaluru's Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar area. “15th Cross, Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar 2nd stage flooded again due to overnight rain,” a local posted.

Heavy Traffic on Thursday in ORR pic.twitter.com/CYn3NyL7CD — ORRCA (@Namma_ORRCA) October 13, 2022

The rain also led to traffic congestion in the infamous Outer Ring Road yet again. “Heavy Traffic on Thursday in ORR,” the ORR companies association posted on Twitter.