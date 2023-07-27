Bengaluru's 70 year old corn seller gets her seized cart back from the BBMP, after Twitter row

Days after a video of 70 year old lady weeping for her missing corn cart outside Cubbon park in Bengaluru went viral, it was handed over back to her on Wednesday. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan intervened and said that sellers like her preserve culture, tradition and memories of Bengaluru. Bengaluru's 70 year old corn seller gets her seized cart back, after Twitter row

Last week, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seized carts of many roadside hawkers for allegedly encroaching the footpaths with their carts. An activist named Priya Chetty Rajgop shared the plight of the old lady, who was spotted outside the Cubbon Park and worried about her missing cart. Priya shared the video and tweeted, “This poor old lady has been selling Bhutta (corn) on a cart for the last 3 decades at Cubbon Park (MS Bldg entrance). Her cart was seized & thrown into BBMP truck on Saturday. Stil Comes to the park daily but has no food to eat. Please return her.”

In the video, the woman said that her cart went missing and BBMP officials had taken it in a truck to clear the footpath outside Cubbon Park. The video took the internet by storm with netizens demanding the BBMP to return her cart.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said that her cart was returned to her by the civic body. He tweeted, “Glad to share that BBMP has released the cart for the poor elderly lady who has been selling corn and other delicacies at Cubbon Park for the last three decades. We understand the significance of street food vendors like her in preserving culture, tradition, and memories.”

He also said that vendors like her can continue doing their business without any disruptions. “We must continue to value and uplift these hardworking individuals who bring so much to our city. Their commitment to their craft should be celebrated and protected. Let's ensure that street food vendors like her can continue to operate without unnecessary disruptions,” he added.

