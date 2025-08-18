Bengaluru’s Hebbal flyover loop finally opens, may cut traffic by 30%; DK Shivakumar makes stylish entry

In a significant development aimed at easing one of Bengaluru’s most notorious traffic bottlenecks, the newly constructed Hebbal Flyover Loop was officially inaugurated today by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Marking the occasion with a personal touch, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar rode his vintage Yezdi RoadKing motorcycle across the new loop and said he was “reliving his college days”. Bengaluru's new Hebbal flyover loop stretch inaugurated today by CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar to improve traffic flow in the city.(X)

Constructed at a cost of ₹80 crore and completed in a swift 7 months, the 700-metre-long loop is expected to reduce traffic congestion at Hebbal Junction by at least 30 per cent. This junction, a key node for traffic heading to and from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), IT corridors and northern suburbs, has long been a source of daily frustration for Bengaluru’s motorists.

This new flyover loop will be a game changer, said Deputy CM Shivakumar in a social media post following the inauguration. “Breezing through traffic at Hebbal Junction! A 700 metre ramp built at a cost of 80Cr in just 7 months, will reduce traffic congestion by 30% and improve commute quality,” he wrote in the post on X.

“Also relived my college days by riding my old Yezdi RoadKing. Dear Bengalureans, we’re committed with deep passion, and we will deliver,” he added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office also announced the update on social media, writing, “Chief Minister @siddaramaiah inaugurated a new flyover connecting K.R. Puram to Mekhri Circle at a program organized today at Hebbal Junction in Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Byrathi Suresh, BDA Chairman N.A. Harris, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Nazir Ahmed, former MP Ramya, along with several officials and public representatives, were present.”

The Hebbal Flyover Loop has been a long-awaited addition to the city’s infrastructure and is part of a larger strategy by the government to decongest major junctions and streamline traffic flow across Bengaluru.