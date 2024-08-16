Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport first in Asia to receive ACI’s level five accreditation

Kempegowda International Airport operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first airport in Asia to receive Airports Council International's (ACI) the highest Level five accreditation, officials said on Friday. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

Bangalore Airport has made a remarkable 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, attaining the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport, achieved seven years ahead of the initial target of 2030, they said.

The accreditation comes into effect from May 5, 2024.

"BLR Airport has made significant strides in its decarbonisation journey and set new benchmarks by transitioning to 100 per cent renewable electricity and implementing initiatives focusing on sustainable mobility and green infrastructure.

"To offset its residual emissions, BLR Airport has procured Airports Council International (ACI) approved carbon units from verified carbon removal projects. Looking ahead towards 2030, BLR Airport has committed to offsetting residual emissions through in-house green landscape projects, further demonstrating its dedication to build a sustainable future," BIAL said in a statement.

"We are delighted to be the first airport in Asia to attain ACI’s Level five accreditation and to lead the way with the highest emission elimination by an Indian airport. Achieving Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions seven years ahead of our target is a testament to BLR Airport’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. This accomplishment not only sets a new benchmark for us but also reinforces our dedication to creating a greener future for all," Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL said.

According to BIAL, looking forward, BLR Airport's commitment transcends beyond Scope one and two emissions. Aligning with the stringent standards of the Airports Council International (ACI) carbon accreditation programme at Level five, the airport is steadfast in its goal to attain Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050, encompassing Scope three emissions.