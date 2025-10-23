Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru's metro stations see huge crowd as commuters return from Deepawali break: Report

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:21 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Major hubs in Bengaluru like Majestic and Kengeri saw long queues, and trains were filled to capacity. (X/BengaluruMetroUpdates)
    Major hubs in Bengaluru like Majestic and Kengeri saw long queues, and trains were filled to capacity. (X/BengaluruMetroUpdates)

    Bengaluru commuters faced overwhelming crowds at Namma Metro stations on Thursday morning as thousands returned from the Deepavali break. 

    The festive calm ended abruptly for Bengaluru commuters on Thursday morning as thousands poured back into the city after the Deepavali break, overwhelming Namma Metro stations across multiple lines. From early dawn, platforms and ticket counters were bustling with officegoers, students, and families returning from holiday trips.

    ALSO READ | Over 100 people suffer eye injuries in Bengaluru during Diwali celebrations: Report

    By 5 am, major metro hubs such as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic), Kengeri, Yeshwantpur, Dasarahalli, Madavara, and Nagasandra were already witnessing long queues, said a report by The Hindu. The crowd only thickened as long-distance buses and trains began arriving, funneling passengers from different parts of Karnataka and neighbouring states directly into the Metro network.

    At the Majestic interchange, which links the Purple and Green lines, the scene resembled a weekday rush-hour surge on steroids. Commuters jostled for space near entry gates and ticket counters, while the escalators and platforms saw slow-moving lines stretching across multiple levels, said the report. Security staff struggled to manage the flow as trains arrived filled to capacity.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru man, 23, says he's earning 1 lakh a month but still feels 'clueless': 'I think I'm lagging'

    A Metro staffer at the Majestic station said there is usually a crowd during peak hours, but today it started before sunrise, and people returning from holidays were in a hurry to reach offices and colleges, which left almost every train packed.

    The Kengeri Metro station on the Purple Line faced similar congestion. Long ticketing queues spilled out onto the pavement, and security checks took longer than usual. Many commuters were forced to wait for multiple trains before squeezing in, said the report.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru dogs flee amid Deepawali fireworks, nearly a 100 reported missing: Report

    While the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) deployed additional personnel to manage the crowd, regular commuters described the morning as one of the busiest in recent months, a clear sign that post-festival Bengaluru is back to its bustling, traffic-choked rhythm.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru's Metro Stations See Huge Crowd As Commuters Return From Deepawali Break: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes