Bengaluru's Namma Metro stations set to welcome retail outlets for commuters: Report

Bengaluru commuters are in for an enhanced shopping and dining experience at the Namma Metro stations as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced plans to introduce shops and cafes by inviting tenders for retail outlets at 55 stations along the Purple and Green Lines, The Hindu reported. BMRCL is leasing out vacant spaces for various retail options, including food and beverage kiosks, convenience stores, and personal care shops.(Arijit Sen/HT File Photo)

This initiative aims to improve the overall commuter experience while generating additional revenue for the corporation. BMRCL is leasing out vacant spaces for various retail options, including food and beverage kiosks, convenience stores, and personal care shops, making it easier for passengers to grab a quick bite or pick up essentials before or after their journey, the report stated.

A BMRCL official spoke to the publication and stated, “We are leasing these vacant spaces to foster essential retail services that align with commuter needs. It’s an opportunity for businesses to serve metro passengers, and a way for us to bolster our non-fare revenue. However, strict guidelines have been set for permissible commercial activities. Sale of alcohol, tobacco, and products involving gambling or the use of LPG and kerosene are explicitly prohibited to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment within metro premises.”

The plan is focused on creating a vibrant shopping environment while ensuring safety and family-friendliness within the metro premises.

Currently, BMRCL has identified 220 vacant spaces across its 55 stations. These spaces come in various sizes, allowing for a diverse range of businesses to set up shop. Interested companies can refer to the tender document, which outlines the layout, square footage, and minimum monthly license fees for each location, the publication noted.

Stations like M. G. Road, Trinity, and Indiranagar already host some commercial activities, but the pandemic had a profound impact on foot traffic and revenue. Many businesses, particularly eateries, struggled during the COVID-19 crisis, leading to closures and significant losses in non-fare revenue for BMRCL, the report added.

However, as commuter numbers bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, BMRCL is optimistic about rekindling interest in station rentals.