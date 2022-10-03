Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits temple, masjid & church in Mysuru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, attended the iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations at Chamundi Hills of Mysuru.

On the fourth day of the foot march in the southern state, Gandhi will cover Srirangapatna and Mandya towns during the day.

“On this auspicious occasion of Nada festival Dussehra, @RahulGandhi visited and prayed in the presence of Goddess Nada, Mother Chamundeshwari.” the state unit of the Congress tweeted.

Gandhi also visited a masjid and a church in the town during the day.

“When Mr. @RahulGandhi visited Masjid-e-Azam in Mysore and prayed. KPCC President @DKShivakumar, Leader of Opposition @siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders were present on this occasion(Sic),” another tweet from the party read.

Gandhi shared pictures of him visiting the temple, masjid and church at Mysuru and wrote, “Sarva Dharma Sambhav, Harmony - is the foundation of India's peaceful and progressive future.(Sic)”

Gandhi spoke to a large gathering on Sunday amid heavy rain and that became the Congress’ point for the day. “The BJP government has broken all the records in corruption. They charge 40% for everything and neither the prime minister nor chief minister bother to stop the corruption," he said at the event, all drenched.

“Uniting India, No one can stop us. From raising the voice of India, No one can stop us. Will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra(Sic),” he later wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON