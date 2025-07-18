BJP alleges Siddaramaiah using AHINDA vote bank to retain CM post amid leadership buzz

Amid ongoing speculation over a potential leadership change in Karnataka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is using the upcoming "Sadhana Samavesha" in Mysuru to pressure the Congress high command into letting him complete his full term. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

According to news agency PTI, Vijayendra predicted a “major political development” in the state either before or after the Bihar elections later this year. “Wait and see in November. No one can stop it from happening,” he said, hinting at possible changes in the Congress leadership.

The Congress government is scheduled to host a large convention in Mysuru on July 19, where development projects worth over ₹2,600 crore will be inaugurated or launched. Vijayendra, however, dismissed the event as a political ploy. “This is not about achievements. It’s a conspiracy to blackmail the high command using Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA vote bank,” he alleged.

AHINDA refers to minorities, backward classes, and Dalits, groups that form a key part of Siddaramaiah’s support base.

Vijayendra said the convention was a direct fallout of the CM's recent trip to Delhi, where he reportedly failed to secure a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. “He had to meet Kharge instead and then went on to challenge the leadership through the media, saying he would complete a five-year term,” the BJP leader claimed.

He accused Siddaramaiah of organising similar events every time his leadership was under threat. “Only when his position is in danger does he remember AHINDA,” he said.

The BJP leader also blamed the Congress leadership, particularly Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, for the stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, in which 11 people died. He alleged that both leaders were trying to gain “free publicity” and were now using the Justice John Michael Cunha inquiry commission report to deflect responsibility.

“They’re making police officers and even RCB scapegoats while trying to appear innocent,” he said, questioning the need for a convention in Mysuru when “there’s no significant achievement to showcase.”

Vijayendra also referred to long-standing rumours about a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, despite both leaders publicly denying any formal arrangement. “The situation seems ripe for the CM to resign. All this drama is part of a conspiracy to avoid that,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)