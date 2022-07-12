‘BJP is pro-rich’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, saying that the 'BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development.
"BJP government is looting people's tax money in the name of development. I am not running any predatory firms. These parties will create another Sri Lanka for you. So you decide do you want such parties," said Kumaraswamy.
Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis at present, threatening to undo years of development progress and severely undermining the country's ability to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He warned that if poor people are harassed, then Sri Lanka kind of response will be seen here too.
While inaugurating the Janata Mitra program held at Abbigere and Hosakerehalli in Dasarahalli, he said, "Some people are saying that JD(S) party has no base in Bengaluru. I will show whether our party has a base in the city or not in the next Assembly elections. If there is violence against the poor, the situation in Sri Lanka will also happen here. Do you want political parties to create another Sri Lanka."
According to him, Bharatiya Janata Party is for rich people.
"Don't trust BJP. Don't be fooled by PM Modi's words. Modi and BJP party is for the rich, they come to get votes by paying money during elections. They are having fun looting your money. He is on the side of the rich, not the poor."
Further speaking on the PSI recruitment scam in Karnataka, the former CM said, "Lakhs of money spent to get PSI post. There is a situation where bribery is required everywhere."
He said that common people's money is being looted in Kerala.
-
Odisha: Three crushed to death after speeding SUV rams into auto; five critical
In a tragic incident, three villagers travelling to a local market in an autorickshaw to sell vegetables were allegedly crushed to death by a speeding SUV on Tuesday morning on NH-57 in Odisha's Sonepur district. The three deceased were identified as Guabati Jai (40), Satya Pradhan (45) and Prananath Biswal (45). The vegetable traders were heading to Sonepur to sell their weekly produce at the 'Tuesday Haat'.
-
Mumbai rain: Intense spell likely, waterlogging, traffic jams warning
Mumbaikars on Tuesday woke up to rain lashing several parts of the financial capital, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected today in Mumbai and suburbs. “Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune & Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur during the next 3-4 hours,” IMD Mumbai said. Several mail/express trains from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai are running late.
-
Heavy rain hits parts of Delhi-NCR, traffic cops have an advice
Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday, triggering concerns about disruption of road and rail traffic. As per private weather forecasting firm Skymet Weather, there was a possibility of light to moderate 'passing rain' over the northern parts of Delhi. Parts of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana- that share a border with Delhi - were also told to brace up for downpour.
-
Delhi’s air quality expected to be satisfactory for 3 days
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 95 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The main pollutants in Delhi's air were particulate matter PM2.5 and PM 10.
-
Drought-like situation delays paddy transplantation in Bihar
Bihar's at least 29 districts are facing a drought-like situation, which has delayed paddy transplantation amid no or scanty rainfall. Agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said the government was monitoring the situation and has established power feeders for providing uninterrupted electricity to every field. A farmer leader, Vijay Bahadur Singh, said paddy seedlings were getting damaged. There has been a 27% rain deficiency. Five districts have 60% rain deficiency and 24 20% to 60%.
