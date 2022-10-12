BJP launches Janasankalp Yatra to counter Congress rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday began its “Janasankalp Yatra”, officially kicking off its bid to retain power in the state in the 2023 assembly election.

With barely a year to go before the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government expected to face elections, all three major political parties in the state have kicked off their respective campaigns to help mobilise support to gain an edge in the polls.

Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence of retaining power despite graft allegations against his government, infighting, lack of development, targeting of minorities and marginalised sections among other serious charges against the administration.

“Jansankalp Yatra will begin under the leadership of former CM BS Yediyurappa. Through the rally, the people will be explained about the schemes launched by the state government, benefits to lakhs of people through the policies and programs of the BJP-led NDA Government in the centre and the future policies keeping in view the interest of all the communities and ways to take benefits of the same,” Bommai said.

He added that the rally would help motivate the party workers and others to strengthen their resolve to bring back the party to power in next year’s elections.

“There has been enthusiasm everywhere and the confidence of people will be earned from this yatra. As fixed by local workers there will be two to three small functions apart from the main convention such as talk by beneficiaries and visit to some places,” he said.

The Yatra comes days after the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka and was making its way through several districts and will cover a total of over 512 km in the state and carry on to other parts of the country, covering a total of over 3,500 km.

The Gandhi-led Yatra has been gaining traction with scores of people walking with the former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and other state leaders who hope to convert this support into votes in the upcoming elections.

“We are not at all bothered about the ongoing Bharath Jodo yatra and the people know well who were attached and who were detached. So, this yatra has no importance,” Bommai said, adding there was no connection with the BJP’s march and that of the Congress.

The Congress has hit back at the ruling party, stating the BJP were scared of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“It has been three years, but they did not show any intention towards the people. First, it was janaspandana, now it is jana sankalpa. When you have power, you can show your intention and respond (Sankalpa and spandhana). I congratulate them that they could not do this earlier and are now trying to get closer to the people,” said DK Shivakumar, Congress state unit president.