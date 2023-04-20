Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP slams Congress for appointing 'anti-national' Imran Pratapgarhi as star campaigner

She alleged that Pratapgarhi is a close friend of gangster Atiq Ahmed and used to call the latter as his "guru" and brother.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday took strong exception to the inclusion of Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of 40 star campaigners of the Congress for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, calling him an "anti-national".

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and BJP's Karnataka Election Management Committee Convener also sought to know the "connection" between Congress and slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was recently shot dead in Uttar Pradesh.

"The person who should have been arrested for standing in support of Atiq, has become the star campaigner. What is the relation between Atiq Ahmed and Congress?" the minister sought to know.

She alleged that Pratapgarhi is a close friend of Ahmed and used to call the latter as his "guru" and brother. The MP used to write poetry in praise of Ahmed, who used to take part in 'mushairas' (a gathering at which Urdu poetry is read), Karandlaje said.

"Despite knowing that Imran Pratapgarhi was involved in 'anti-national activities', you (Congress) send him to the Rajya Sabha and appoint him as Karnataka's star campaigner," she said, lashing out at the opposition party, which released its list of star campaigners on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Assembly polls against its principal rival Congress while the JD(S) is also an important player in the state.

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 10 and the results are scheduled to be out on May 13.

brother bjp state support congress uttar pradesh agriculture rajya sabha union minister opposition party connection poetry guru relation star campaigner minister of state jds results bengaluru karnataka + 18 more
