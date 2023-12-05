BMTC introduces 10 new Vajra buses between Bengaluru's Attibele and Hoskote. Details

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced 10 new Vajra buses between Attibele and Hoskote. This is the first time for BMTC to run fully air-conditioned local buses in the route as only ordinary buses were operating all these days. BMTC introduces 10 new Vajra buses between Bengaluru's Attibele and Hoskote

Also Read - Re-exam for recruitment of PSIs to be postponed to Jan 23: Karnataka Home Minister

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to BMTC, These Vajra buses are set to travel between Indlabele, Bidaraguppe, Medahalli, Billapura, Sarjapur, Somapura, Yemare, Dommasandra, Heggondahalli, Gunjur, Varthur, Varthur Kodi, Whitefield Post Office, Hope Farm, Kadugodi, Belathur, Seegehalli, Kaji Sonnenahalli, Hoskote Kodi and Hoskote High School. On Sunday, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the new buses and said that these buses will help the employees who live in the outskirts of Bengaluru and travel to the city on a daily basis. As many people even travel to central and south Bengaluru from Hoskote, these buses will also help them to use the newly launched purple line metro.

The frequency of these buses is set according to the peak hour traffic of the IT capital. During peak hours, buses will be available every 15-20 minutes and during non-peak hours, it will take up to 40-45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Vajra buses are observing big time occupancy across the routes in Bengaluru. The buses offer comfort with not so exorbitant charges, and it is driving many commuters to skip driving their vehicles in peak traffic hours. There is also a demand to increase the number of Vajra buses to the airport route as many people are opting for these buses, while travelling back and forth to Kempegowda International Airport.