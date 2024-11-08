Menu Explore
Bomb threat sparks panic at Bishop Cotton schools in Bengaluru, turns out to be hoax: Report

ByYamini C S
Nov 08, 2024 12:00 PM IST

An email warning of explosives prompted evacuations at Bengaluru's Bishop Cotton Schools. Police confirmed the threat was a hoax after a comprehensive search.

Bengaluru city saw a tense atmosphere at the Bishop Cotton Boys' and Girls' Schools on St. Mark’s Road on Thursday afternoon after an email warned of explosives planted on the campuses. The message, received at around 2:45 pm, claimed that bombs had been placed on school grounds and instructed that all students should be evacuated by 3:15 pm, The Times of India reported.

Bengaluru receives such hoax bomb threats frequently. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Bengaluru receives such hoax bomb threats frequently. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Following the alert, the schools immediately notified the police, and an anti-sabotage team arrived shortly after. Evacuation protocols were swiftly enacted, with students and staff filing out to safety by the given deadline, clearing the premises in time. A thorough two-hour search ensued, during which the bomb squad meticulously combed through school buildings and surrounding areas of the premises, the report stated.

Despite the urgent response, authorities found no evidence of explosives on the property, and by late afternoon, police confirmed that the threat was a hoax. "Both boys and girls school received the same email around 2:45 pm, asking the schools to be evacuated by 3:15 pm. We alerted police and the bomb squad arrived. By 3 pm, the children started moving out and it was all clear by 3:15 pm,” a spokesperson told the publication.

According to a police official, the email appeared to be signed by someone using the name "Venkataramana." However, investigators have withheld additional details as they delve into the origins of the message.

This incident marks another instance of recent false alarms causing disruption in Bengaluru, where schools and public institutions have seen a rise in hoax threats. Police have committed to tracking down the source of the email, emphasising the seriousness with which they treat threats to public safety, even when unfounded.

Bengaluru has seen an alarming increase in hoax bomb threats recently, which is affecting schools and public places, including the Kempegowda International Airport. Authorities have reported numerous intimidating emails and phone calls, causing significant concern among residents and officials alike.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
