Bommai issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project.
Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state.
"Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.
The state chief also stressed on achieving the annual target.
"Though some districts have done well, a few districts are lagging behind in implementation. Set it right and achieve the annual target. MLAs should visit their constituencies and submit the status report. 'Disha' meetings should be held compulsorily in all the districts every quarter," he added.
Chief Minister Bommai also instructed that the administration should take action to clear the pending Crop Insurance claims immediately and the MPs' 'Adarsha Gram' Yojana works should be taken up on a priority basis.
MP Sumalatha, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials were present.
As per the official website the Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.
The programme will also implement source sustainability measures as mandatory elements, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, rainwater harvesting.
The Jal Jeevan Mission will be based on a community approach to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission. JJM looks to create a jan andolan for water, thereby making it everyone's priority.
-
Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
-
‘Cabinet expansion soon,’ says Eknath Shinde amid symbol tussle with Uddhav
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and replaced Uddhav Thackeray more than a month ago, has yet again said that Shinde's cabinet will have new members soon. Talks about the expansion of the state's new cabinet have been brewing since Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, took oath. On Friday evening, Shinde was seen leaving Fadnavis's residence in Mumbai.
-
NC claims Farooq Abdullah under house arrest, police denies
The National Conference claimed that former chief minister Farooq Abdullah had been put under house arrest, but the police later dismissed the claim. “Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subha where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said 'We will peacefully fight for our rights that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019',” the NC had tweeted on its official handle.
-
Three years of Article 370 abrogation: Leaders in Kashmir demand restoration of special status
As the abrogation of Article 370 and creation of two Union Territories from the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir completed three years on Friday, mainstream political leaders in Kashmir said they will continue to struggle for restoration of J&K's special status. People's Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti held protest demonstration for restoration of Article 370 outside the party office in Srinagar on the third year of abrogation of the Article 370 by Indian Parliament.
-
Comparative data of J&K police: Downward trend in Kashmir’s curve of violence since last 3 years
As abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir completed third year, J&K police on Friday released a data substantiating that there has been constant decrease in violence and killings of civilians post revocation of the Article 370 in the Valley. Three years ago, on August 5, Article 370 was revoked by the Parliament and the state was divided into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and all mainstream leaders were detained.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics