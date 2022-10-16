Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bommai: Details of graft during Congress’s rule will be sent to Rahul

Bommai: Details of graft during Congress’s rule will be sent to Rahul

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The chief minister was reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Ballari on Saturday claiming that only people having money get jobs in Karnataka.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Mandya

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might have developed “selective amnesia” and hence details of corruption during his party’s regime in the State would be sent to him.

The chief minister was reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Ballari on Saturday claiming that only people having money get jobs in Karnataka.

“ He (Rahul) may be mostly having selective amnesia or Congress leaders have not briefed him. The amount of corruption in recruitment that took place during the Congress’ regime has never happened in any other State,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said whether it is in the recruitment of police, teachers or prosecutors, there was corruption and inquiry is on.

“So, I have decided that the details of all these cases, including the pre- university course (PUC) question paper leak scam, will be sent to Rahul Gandhi with facts and figures and documents. Let him see the amount of corruption during his party’s rule and then talk,” he added.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Congress Party would come back to power, Bommai said ahead of 2018 polls, too, he had claimed his party would come to power cent per cent, but the total number of seats won by his party came down to 79 from 127 in the previous election.The former Chief Minister had also claimed that BJP strong man B S Yediyurappa and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy would not become Chief Ministers, but both of them serve as the Chief Minister M one after the other after this election. “So, we are confident that his repeated such claims would help us.”

Sunday, October 16, 2022
