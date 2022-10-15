Buddha, Basava, Valmiki, Ambedkar are ideals, says K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Buddha, Basava, Valmiki and BR Ambedkar are sources of inspiration, adding that the state government is taking decisions based on the life and thinking of these personalities.

Speaking after inaugurating Buddha, Ambedkar Mantap and laying the foundation stone for Dr BR Ambedkar Museum at Nagasena University here on Friday, he said all of them are immortal since they sacrificed their lives. Those who don't quit ideals will become immortal and persons who leave ideals will remain for a limited period.

The CM promised to release the required funds for the Nagasena varsity.

"The government, under SC/TSP scheme has decided to build 100 Ambedkar Hosgels of which one hostel will be built in the premises of this varsity provided it will be made available to the rural students. The process of developing Dr Ambedkar Museum in ten places started with a view to portraying the life and achievements of Dr Ambedkar. Under the same scheme, the grants will be released to Nagasena University," an official statement said.

Bommai said Basavanna has been a symbol of awareness revolving against the system and started a new revolution to bring equality to society.

"He became 'Vishwamanava' through his message 'kindness is the base of any religion'. Ambedkar propagated knowledge, awareness, and equality and wrote the Constitution keeping in view the future of India. If there had been no Constitution, there would have been no peace and cordiality in society. Progress is possible if there is peace and cordiality. Thanks to the strong Constitution, none can shake them," Bommai said.

"Maharshi Valmiki has been the symbol of transformation. He changed his previous lifestyle to become a Maharshi. Through Valmiki Ramayana, he has clearly explained the concept of Nyaya, Neethi and Dharma. In case Maharshi Valmiki was not there, the Ramayana would not look so beautiful and ideal. All these four personalities, Buddha, Basava, Valmiki and Ambedkar will remain in the minds of people till humans exist on this planet," he added.

Union Minister Ramdas Athavale, Nagasena University Chairman Dr M Venkataswamy and others were present.

