Buses, CM Bommai's pictures sprayed with black paint in Maharashtra's Solapur

The tension over the Belagavi border dispute further escalated on Wednesday as members of a local outfit in Maharasthra sprayed black paint on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and on the picture of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Solapur, reported news agency ANI. The border dispute between the two neighbouring states has already caused multiple protests in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In the past few weeks, many such incidents were reported from the border regions and the chief ministers of both states have already spoken to each other on phone regarding the law and order situation.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | People from local outfits in Solapur spray black paint on a Karnataka bus & CM Bommai's photo amid continuing protests over the border issue between two states. pic.twitter.com/wB0GNuFlQj — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

On Wednesday, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike held protests in the border regions after black paint was sprayed on the buses. The activists said they will also retaliate with similar action if buses from Karnataka are targeted. In view of the high tension, the police on both sides tightened security. Buses were also provided extra security to protect the vehicles and the passengers.

The row intensified the region began after two Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, who were appointed by chief minister Eknath Shinde to coordinate with the legal team dealing with the border dispute, announced their visit to Belagavi on December 6. Following vehement protests by pro-Kannada organisations in Maharashtra, the minister postponed their trip.

