Butterflies flutter through Bengaluru during annual migration, residents in awe. Watch

Parts of Bengaluru witnessed a delightful sight this week as swarms of blue tiger butterflies fluttered through the city skies, captivating residents and nature enthusiasts alike. The butterfly movement is part of the annual migration of the blue tiger (Tirumala limniace). (Representational Image)

Videos of the colourful migration have flooded social media, with many describing the scene as nothing short of magical.

The butterfly movement is part of the annual migration of the blue tiger (Tirumala limniace), a species known for its striking black-and-blue patterned wings. These butterflies are typically seen during the onset of the Indian monsoon, as they travel across the Western and Eastern Ghats in search of food and breeding grounds.

One of the videos was also shared by the Bengaluru Sustainability Forum (BSF), a non-profit working on environmental issues in the city and its peri-urban areas.

“Yes... you heard that right... there were blue tigers in the city today,” the forum said on social media, referring to the butterflies. “Congregations of the blue tiger butterfly migrate during this time of the year, right at the onset of the Indian monsoon. They feed on milkweed plants and traverse across the Western and Eastern Ghats, making a pit stop in our city, indicating how crucial their habitat is in our urban scape,” the post added.

Watch the video here:

Bengalureans celebrate butterfly spectacle

A resident shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Bengaluru is buzzing with butterflies this morning! Saw several swarms across the city. Is this part of the annual migration from the Western Ghats?”

Residents across Bengaluru took to social media to express awe and wonder at the sudden burst of butterflies sweeping through neighbourhoods. Many described the experience as surreal, with entire swarms flying past balconies and tree-lined streets.

“Seen like 10,000 butterflies fly past my balcony in the past few hours. They’re migrating before the monsoon starts. Nature is so amazing,” one user posted, adding that they spent nearly two hours simply watching the spectacle unfold.

Another user shared, “Camera couldn’t capture how colourful and pretty they were. This is the only video where they’re visible because it’s against a light background.”

Neighbourhoods like Indiranagar and Koramangala were especially abuzz, with several people describing the scene as "dreamy." Some, caught off guard by the sheer volume of butterflies, joked, “Is Bengaluru under any butterfly attack?? So many butterflies near my home!”

