Bengaluru’s top 25 startups worth more than Pakistan, claims BJP MP PC Mohan

Bengaluru BJP MP PC Mohan sparked online buzz after claiming that the combined valuation of the city’s top 25 startups exceeds the entire GDP of Pakistan. BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan's statement appears to underscore Bengaluru’s growing global stature as a startup capital.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mohan wrote, “Bengaluru’s top 25 startups are worth more than Pakistan’s entire GDP.”

The statement appears to underscore Bengaluru’s growing global stature as a startup capital, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley. Home to tech giants and unicorns like Flipkart, Swiggy, Razorpay, and Byju’s, the city has seen a surge in venture capital and innovation in recent years.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for provocative video against PM Modi; sedition charges invoked)

Check out his post here:

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s real GDP growth for 2025 is projected at 6.4 per cent, with the economy valued at $4.19 trillion in current prices, Financial Express reported.

In contrast, Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at a slower pace of 2.6 per cent in FY25, with a GDP of approximately $373.08 billion, the report further added.

PC Mohan’s remark comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Indian military’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In this charged geopolitical climate, Mohan’s comparison of Bengaluru’s startup wealth to Pakistan’s GDP is being seen by many as a pointed statement underscoring India’s economic and technological rise in contrast to its neighbour.

India-Pakistan tensions

In lastest updates, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Thursday morning in the Nader area of Tral, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Kashmir Police shared the update on their official 'X' handle.

“Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Police posted ‘X’.

Police officials said there is a possibility of two terrorists in the area.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie arrested for allegedly raising slogans in favour of Pakistan)