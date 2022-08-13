Buzz on Karnataka CM change a Congress ploy: Arun Singh

Arun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary incharge of Karnataka, on Friday said that there is no leadership change in the southern state and all speculation of replacing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was a ploy by the Congress to hide its own infighting.

“From the beginning it is a ploy of the Congress and is trying to create an issue... there is a huge fight between Siddaramaiah and Dk Shivakumar and it is a ridiculous question (if Bommai will be changed) as very good work is happening under Bommai’s leadership,” Singh said.

He said that the party will face the elections under Bommai’s leadership in 2023 and the new government with a full majority will also be formed with the help of the incumbent chief minister.

The statements come at a time when there has been growing speculation of a possible change in chief minister with barely a year to go before the assembly elections as charges of graft, lack of development and infighting within the BJP continues to pile up.

Several top leaders like BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa and others have dismissed reports that Bommai will be replaced even though the same has not been enough to contain the growing speculation that has made its way back to news cycles for at least the third time since the chief minister took office in July last year.

BJP leaders like Umesh Katti and Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) among others have indicated the possibility of a change in chief minister, adding to the confusion within the saffron party ranks.

However, the BJP is likely to change the state party leadership as Nalin Kumar Kateel’s term as president came to an end earlier this month.

“Normally, when the term is completed, there will be a change and who will replace him will be decided by the high command,” Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

“ The state has seen a long history of unstable governance and cunning politics under the BJP. 3 CMs and 2 DCMs were changed when they assumed power for the first time. 3 DCMs, 2 CMs have changed in the 2nd tenure. In the BJP regime, the slogan ‘equal share for all’ applies only to power and corruption!,” the state unit of the Congress said in a post on its official twitter handle.

Bommai had visited Yediyurappa on Friday morning, which the Congress used to take a dig at the BJP and fueling speculation of the two attempting to take back control of the party from another section of the saffron fold.

“In a development following BSY aide Suresh Gowda’s ‘CM change’ statement, the incumbent CM met former CM’s Jagdish Shettar, @BSYBJP .

The Keshavakrupa gang is trying hard to make #BSYmuktaBJP tries hard. Once again ‘Davalagiri’ (Yediyurappa’s home) attempts to become the power point. Is this an indication of great upset?” the Congress added.