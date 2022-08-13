Buzz on Karnataka CM change a Congress ploy: Arun Singh
Arun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary incharge of Karnataka, on Friday said that there is no leadership change in the southern state and all speculation of replacing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was a ploy by the Congress to hide its own infighting.
“From the beginning it is a ploy of the Congress and is trying to create an issue... there is a huge fight between Siddaramaiah and Dk Shivakumar and it is a ridiculous question (if Bommai will be changed) as very good work is happening under Bommai’s leadership,” Singh said.
He said that the party will face the elections under Bommai’s leadership in 2023 and the new government with a full majority will also be formed with the help of the incumbent chief minister.
The statements come at a time when there has been growing speculation of a possible change in chief minister with barely a year to go before the assembly elections as charges of graft, lack of development and infighting within the BJP continues to pile up.
Several top leaders like BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa and others have dismissed reports that Bommai will be replaced even though the same has not been enough to contain the growing speculation that has made its way back to news cycles for at least the third time since the chief minister took office in July last year.
BJP leaders like Umesh Katti and Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) among others have indicated the possibility of a change in chief minister, adding to the confusion within the saffron party ranks.
However, the BJP is likely to change the state party leadership as Nalin Kumar Kateel’s term as president came to an end earlier this month.
“Normally, when the term is completed, there will be a change and who will replace him will be decided by the high command,” Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.
“ The state has seen a long history of unstable governance and cunning politics under the BJP. 3 CMs and 2 DCMs were changed when they assumed power for the first time. 3 DCMs, 2 CMs have changed in the 2nd tenure. In the BJP regime, the slogan ‘equal share for all’ applies only to power and corruption!,” the state unit of the Congress said in a post on its official twitter handle.
Bommai had visited Yediyurappa on Friday morning, which the Congress used to take a dig at the BJP and fueling speculation of the two attempting to take back control of the party from another section of the saffron fold.
“In a development following BSY aide Suresh Gowda’s ‘CM change’ statement, the incumbent CM met former CM’s Jagdish Shettar, @BSYBJP .
The Keshavakrupa gang is trying hard to make #BSYmuktaBJP tries hard. Once again ‘Davalagiri’ (Yediyurappa’s home) attempts to become the power point. Is this an indication of great upset?” the Congress added.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics