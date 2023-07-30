Car plunges into Vishweshwaraya Canal in Karnataka's Mandya, four dead

Four people were found dead after their car fell in the Vishweshwaraya Canal in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered into the matter in the Arakere Police Station.(Representational/ANI)

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandya N Yatish, the deceased were identified as Sanjana (17), Mamatha (45), Mahadevamma (55) and Rekha (36).

The official said that the car fell into the Vishweshwaraya Canal near the Gamanahalli Village in the Mandya district.

A case has been registered into the matter in the Arakere Police Station, added the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Vishweshwaraya Canal is one of the major canals that originates at the KRS reservoir on the Cauvery River.

The canal is a major irrigation project that facilitates water for the Mysore and Mandya Districts of Karnataka.

The canal was envisaged and constructed by the great engineer Sir. M. Vishweshwaraya himself.

