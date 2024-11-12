Chain accident between BMTC bus, truck and a car kills two on Bengaluru’s Airport Road: Report

A multi-vehicle accident occurred late on Monday night on the road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to several others. The incident took place near the Yelahanka flyover, where traffic conditions worsened due to the chain collision. The BMTC Volvo bus involved in the accident was in mangled shape on Bengaluru's Airport Road.(Reddit)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep, a 42-year-old truck driver, and Jagdish, a 40-year-old driver of an Innova car, a report by the Prajavani said. The accident began when a cement truck approached the flyover at high speed and collided with an Innova car. Following the collision, both drivers stopped their vehicles and engaged in a heated argument on the road.

As the argument unfolded, a BMTC Volvo bus traveling on the airport road approached the stopped vehicles but was unable to brake in time, colliding with the cement truck. This sudden impact set off a chain reaction, adding to the scale of the accident. The force of the collision led to severe injuries among passengers, some of whom were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case regarding the accident and have initiated an investigation to determine further details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Northeast Bengaluru said, as reported by news agency ANI. He also confirmed the two deaths.

“Two people died in a road accident that occurred on the Airport Road flyover in Bengaluru. A cement lorry collided with a car on the flyover. When the two stopped on the right side to argue, a speeding BMTC Volvo bus hit the lorry. Yelahanka traffic police have registered the case,” the DCP said, as quoted by the agency.

A Reddit thread on the accident claimed that the Airport road was jammed at around 12:30 am post the accident. Social media users also shared a video showing the extent of damage to the vehicles, especially the BMTC bus, which was in a mangled condition.

