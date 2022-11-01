CM Bommai announces 350 crore for shepherd community

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday announced a sum of ₹350 crore for the economic development of shepherd community. Later, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B. Chavan congratulated him for implementing "Amrita Scheme".

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, representing a backward community, did not respond to the development of the shepherds. Our government has implemented many schemes for the development of sheep farmers. In case of premature death of sheep, compensation of Rs. 5,000 per sheep is being given under the Anugraha Yojana. Development of all people is possible only with BJP, he said.

Keeping in view the development of sheep farmers, under Amrita Swabhimani Yojana 20 1 sheep/goat units are being provided financial assistance of Rs.1.75 lakh to each of the 20,000 beneficiaries in the sheep and wool producers' cooperative societies in the state. This is a profitable project for farmers. This scheme has gained importance after the ban on cow slaughter. Prabhu Chavan has called that the farmers should take advantage of this.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who knows the mind of silent animals, said that he is working hard to develop the animal husbandry department like never before. He is a model Chief Minister who has implemented dozens of projects, including the establishment of Bank, Gomata Cooperative Society, implementation of Punyakoti Adoption Scheme, Haveri Hi-Tech Mega Dairy, distribution of compensation money to the owners of cows that died due to skin disease, free treatment and vaccination, appointment of 400 veterinary doctors, 250 veterinary assistants," Prabhu Chavan praised the services of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with open voice.

The compensation given under the Anugrah Yatava Yojana for accidental death of 3 to 6 months old sheep and goats has been increased from ₹2,500 to ₹3,500. Minister Prabhu Chavan said that the BJP government is working on the path of development to solve the problems of farmers by giving many privileges to the sheep farmers including building houses and improving the economic level of the shepherds.