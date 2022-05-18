CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
- With Rs. 25,000 compensation for all flooded homes amid constant rains in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announces Rs. 5 lakh compensations to the kin of those killed in floods and rains in the city.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded.
Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians.
The city's potholes - infamous already for having claimed lives in the past - are even more dangerous now that many are filled with water, making it difficult to spot and avoid them.
At least two deaths have been confirmed so far - both labourers who drowned after the water level inside the pipe they were laying rose suddenly. A third managed to escape.
The rains also mean several infrastructure projects remain unfinished - like the shifting of electric cables from overhead to underground or the laying of gas pipes along the Metro phase 2 project near KR Puram.
Chief minister Bommai acknowledged that some areas in the city flooded every year and declared that the only solution was to revamp the city's drainage system.
He also ordered completion of work relating to storm water drains.
"For two days, there have been continuous rain at several places (in the city) and there have been over 100 mm rainfall, inundating several low-lying areas. I have already spoken to the Commissioner (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city's civic body) and engineers and have put the taskforce, home guards and SDRF (state disaster response force) to work to de-clog and pump the water out," he said.
"As rain is expected to continue for the next two-three days, directions have been given to take precautionary measures, especially in low-lying areas... preparations were made for the rainy season and drains cleaned, but there are some geographical reasons too: Bengaluru cannot hold even 90 mm rains; adding to that gas line, water and cable work is on."
The chief minister listed the city's terrain and construction of houses on the banks of storm water drains as some of the reasons for the flooding.
"We have identified bottlenecks and they will be cleared this year; ₹1,600 crore has been provided for it. There are also some low-lying areas where secondary and tertiary drains work are being taken up. Within one or 1.5 years, we will see to it that they are done," he said.
(With agency inputs)
