‘Committed to internal reservations among Scheduled Castes’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the state has established a one-man committee to conduct a comprehensive census of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of collecting empirical data for a more accurate representation.(PTI)

This initiative aims to gather detailed population data for all SC sub-castes, and the committee will provide a report and recommendations to the Cabinet, which will then make the final decision regarding internal reservations for these communities.

Siddaramaiah reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing internal reservations within the SC community, news agency PTI reported. He emphasized the importance of collecting empirical data for a more accurate representation, stating, "To ensure fairness and accuracy, we have constituted a one-man committee, led by retired High Court judge Nagamohan Das. Based on the findings, the Cabinet will take a decision."

Caste-wise census of SCs from May 5-17

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister revealed that the state will conduct a caste-wise census of SCs from May 5 to May 17. This survey will include data on the 101 castes categorized under SCs, along with information on sub-castes like Left and Right Hand, Lamani, Korama, and Koracha. Siddaramaiah stressed that gathering accurate and updated data is crucial, as previous reports, including the one by the Sadashiva Commission, relied on outdated 2011 Census data, which failed to distinguish between the sub-castes.

"In the previous census, many people simply wrote 'SC' without specifying whether they were part of the Left or Right-Hand groups. This ambiguity has caused confusion, particularly when trying to implement fair internal reservations," he said.

The Chief Minister further explained that following a Supreme Court ruling on August 1, 2024, states are now empowered to implement internal reservations among SCs. In response, Karnataka has moved forward with the survey to obtain accurate, up-to-date data.

To ensure the success of the survey, around 65,000 teachers have been enlisted as enumerators, and supervisors will oversee the process to guarantee the quality and consistency of the data. Siddaramaiah also mentioned that special camps will be set up from May 19 to May 20 for those who missed the door-to-door enumeration. Additionally, people will have the option to self-declare their caste details online until May 23.

"This fresh data will allow us to implement fair internal reservations among SCs, ensuring that the policies are based on real, reliable population figures," the Chief Minister concluded.

