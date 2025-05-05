Karnataka parents cut cake after son fails Class 10 exam, offer moral support. Watch video

In a heartwarming show of support, a family in Karnataka’s Bagalkote celebrated their son’s failure in the class 10 board exams by cutting a cake to lift his spirits and encourage him to try harder next time. The boy scored 200 out of 625 marks, about 32 per cent, falling short of the minimum marks required to pass.(X/PTI)

The boy scored 200 out of 625 marks, about 32 per cent, falling short of the minimum marks required to pass. But instead of scolding or shaming him, the parents chose a different path.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the family is seen feeding the boy cake with “220/625” written on it.

The boy's parents, who are seen smiling and supportive in the video, pat his back and tell him not to be disheartened. “Don’t worry that you failed. It’s good that you attempted the exam. I give you moral support to study harder now,” his father is heard saying.

Many online have praised the family’s response as an example of positive parenting, especially at a time when exam pressure and academic stress are known to severely affect students' mental health.

SSLC 2025 results

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Class 10 (SSLC) exam results on Friday, revealing that 22 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks this year.

The overall pass percentage stood at 66.14 per cent, while the total pass percentage, including repeaters and private candidates, was 62.34 per cent, a notable jump from last year’s 53 per cent.

This year’s SSLC exams were held between March 21 and April 4 across 2,818 centres statewide. A total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, and 5,24,984 successfully cleared it.

Once again, girls outshone boys, achieving a 74 per cent pass rate, compared to 58.07 per cent among boys.

In terms of geography, urban schools saw a pass percentage of 67.05 per cent, slightly higher than 65.47 per ent in rural schools.

Among school types, unaided schools had the highest success rate at 75.59 per cent, followed by government schools at 62.7 per cent, and aided schools at 58.97 per cent.

