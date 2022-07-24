Congress, corruption two sides of same coin: BJP’s Ravi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit on Sunday said the Congress is the “pitamaha” of corruption and cannot point fingers at other parties, fuelling the heated exchanges between the two national parties in the state.
“The Congress is the ‘pitamaha’ of corruption. The Congress and corruption are two sides of the same coin. Their supreme leader is undergoing an ED (enforcement directorate) probe and the party is unable to handle this. They are trying to protest and intimidate officials,” CT Ravi, BJP national general secretary and legislator from Chikmagalur said.
He added that those giving statements against the BJP on corruption have already been to jail or are on their way to jail, making an apparent reference to Congress state president DK Shivakumar.
The statements come even as the two national parties trade charges over corruption ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
The Congress has been protesting the ED notice and probe, questioning Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case which the party has termed as a “political witch hunt to silence political rivals”.
Ravi said the courts had ordered a probe into the National Herald case and not prime minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Congress was blinded by its devotion to its national president and not to the country.
The allegations come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state faces several charges of corruption, including allegations from the contractor association of demands by elected representatives to cough up almost 40% commission or bribes to award public work contracts, laundering money using cryptocurrencies, the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam among others.
“I have said that there should be an investigation as the names of politicians, (BY) Vijayendra, Araga Jnanendra (home minister), R Ashoka (revenue minister) names are coming out in the (PSI) scam. We are asking for a judicial enquiry because we know we wont get justice and they will bury it,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition, said.
He added that even in the case of KS Eshwarappa (senior BJP leader and former minister), the government had tried to bury the case.
The Udupi district police last Wednesday gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa in the death of public works contractor, Santosh Patil.
The B report or a cancellation report is filed when no evidence is found against the accused was submitted in a special court in Bengaluru, and has raised a political storm with the opposition Congress and Patil’s family alleging irregularities in the process.
Siddaramaiah said there was a death note and the family of Patil had approached the authorities to state that the government was using its influence to cover up the case.
-
Bus services take back seat in Karnataka as focus on airports, metro rises
“There is a political unwillingness to invest in buses. All governments, irrespective of party, take the bus and its commuters for granted. They invest thousands of crores in Metro and its infrastructure which looks shiny but not on the bus infrastructure which actually carries more passengers,” Vinay Srinivasa, an advocate and a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (Bengaluru Bus Commuters Forum), told HT.
-
Uddhav asks loyalists to sign pledge of allegiance to party
Mumbai Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde was trying to create a Sena without the Thackerays. To strengthen the party's case before the Election Commission of India and stave off the challenge from the dissident camp, which has sought to represent the “real” Sena and claim the party's symbol, Uddhav has asked his loyalists to sign a pledge of allegiance to the party and launch a membership drive.
-
Govt will topple under weight of own contradictions: Raut
Mumbai A day after Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil admitted that they had picked Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra with a 'heavy heart', the Shiv Sena charged that this revealed the cracks in the alliance and claimed that the government would topple under the weight of its contradictions. Raut added that Patil had spoken about something that was going on in his mind.
-
Shinde to launch state tour later this month
Mumbai In an attempt to counter Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's state-wide 'Shiv Samvad Yatra,' which aims at galvanizing the Shiv Sena's rank-and-file after a vertical split in the party, chief minister Eknath Shinde is planning to launch his tour of Maharashtra later this month. On Thursday, Aaditya launched his tour, covering Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar) in the first phase.
-
ISC results 2022: U.P. students fare better than others in country
Uttar Pradesh students have performed better than other students across the country in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 examination 2022, the result of which was announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday. The U.P. students have registered the pass percentage of 99.48% against pan-India's pass percentage of 99.38%. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the successful ISC students, their parents and teachers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics