Congress guarantees have failed in Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy

Ahead of the assembly elections in November, where the Congress is citing the example of their "guarantees" in Karnataka in their poll campaigns, former Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy, said that these "guarantees" have failed in the state. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.(AP)

"In Karnataka, before the election, they (Congress) announced five guarantee schemes and they wanted to expand all these schemes across the country to get the vote of the people. These five guarantees have failed in Karnataka," Kumaraswamy said in a press conference on Sunday.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader alleged that the Congress is misusing money in the name of common citizens.

"These have not only failed; in the name of these guarantee schemes, this government (Karnataka) is misusing the money in the name of common citizens," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also accused the Congress government of not giving the monetary benefits to farmers that were given by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, farmers were getting ₹6,000 under the PM Kisan scheme. In addition to this, ₹4000 was given by the previous government. But when the Congress came to power they cancelled ₹4000 to the farming community," he said.

Speaking about the on-ground situation in Karnataka in power distribution, Kumaraswamy said, "In Telangana, 24 hours of uninterrupted power is given to the farming community. Here they announced five hours of uninterrupted power supply but on the ground, power is not available for more than two hours in several places."

"Under the Griha Jyoti program, they announced free distribution of 200 units of electricity. But where is the 200 unit? By forming various guidelines, they have reduced it to 50 or 30 units for each family. On the other side, they have raised the tariff for several industries per unit. For Griha Jyoti, more than 30-36 lakh women are not getting money," he added.

The former Chief Minister said that even graduates are not getting benefits as promised by the Congress government under the Yuva Niti scheme, "Under Yuva Niti program they have promised the youths ₹3000 for all graduates and ₹1500 for diploma graduates. Until now they have not implemented the scheme. They are saying whoever graduates in 2023-24, will get the money and not before that."

The JDS recently entered into an alliance with the BJP and they are part of the National Democratic Alliance.

